Debate commission adopts new rules to mute mics

President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.
President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.(Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:45 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will have their microphones cut off in Thursday’s debate while their rival delivers their opening two-minute answer to each of the debate topics.

The 90-minute debate is divided into six 15-minute segments, with each candidate granted two minutes to deliver uninterrupted remarks before proceeding to an open debate. The open discussion portion of the debate will not feature a mute button, but interruptions by either candidate will count toward their time in the second and final debate Thursday.

The nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced the rule changes Monday, three weeks after a chaotic opening faceoff between the two presidential contenders that featured frequent interruptions — most by Trump.

The commission has faced pressure from the Trump campaign to avoid changing the rules, while Biden’s team was hoping for a more ordered debate. In a statement, the commission said it “had determined that it is appropriate to adopt measures intended to promote adherence to agreed upon rules and inappropriate to make changes to those rules.”

Across the commonwealth, experts are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases. Local health experts are warning to resist COVID-19 fatigue. According to the Virginia Department of Health, as of Monday, there are more than 160,000 cases in the state. Dr. Colin Greene is the Lord Fairfax Health Director. He said few outbreaks in the Lord Fairfax Health District that are contributing to the rise. “While none of those outbreaks have been particularly large there have been enough of them that it is likely to have pushed the case count up,” Dr. Greene said. In an email, Dr. Laura Kornegay confirmed cases are also going up in the Central Shenandoah Health District as well, stating: “Our most current case counts per week are staying high (around 400/week), but instead of being mostly in the 18-24-year age range and related to educational outbreaks, the cases are now spread among age ranges and most are not related to outbreaks. We seem to be seeing more community-based transmission that is related to large gatherings, lack of mask use, lack of social distancing.” Dr. Allison Baroco specializes in infectious disease at Augusta Health. She said part of the reason we are seeing more cases is that people are starting to expand their social bubbles. “Anytime any of these bubbles intersect, there is always a risk that if one person is infected that could potentially lead to spread to others,” Dr. Baroco explained. Dr. Baroco said this coming holiday season will bring some tough choices. “If you have a family member that is severely immunocompromised, this might be the year to connect more virtually. For those people who are going to spend time with family over the holidays, we need to think about that time period the two weeks beforehand,” Dr. Baroco said. Dr. Greene said it is vital to remember the three W’s going into the fall: “Watch your distance, wear your mask and wash your hands.” To find a current number of cases in your city or county, click here.

