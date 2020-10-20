Domino’s in Harrisonburg continuing business, despite closed South Main St. location

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Domino’s location in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg is closed for the time being after Saturday morning’s explosion damaged the exterior of the building. All orders are being redirected to the Burgess Road location.

“We were able to transfer our phones and internet orders so any customers in the city who try to order, it automatically comes to our location on Burgess Road,” Becca Miller, local Domino’s franchise owner, said.

With orders from both locations coming through one store, delivery drivers have been busy. Employees from the other location have also been working at the Burgess Rd. location.

“I’ve had to deliver to a lot of places I’m not used to. It’s a lot places that were in the other stores area, so it’s very different,” Bri Lopez, a delivery driver at the Burgess Road location, said.

Lopez was also working the evening after the explosion and said it was quite busy.

“Saturday nights are always hectic, but then we had like double the amount of deliveries because we were delivering to all of Harrisonburg. So it was pretty crazy, but everyone handled it really, really well,” Lopez said.

Owner Becca Miller said they are grateful no employees were in the store at the time of the explosion.

“That morning it was really scary and concerning at first to make sure that, you know, occasionally our managers will come in early to get started for a busy weekend. And until we found out that they weren’t in the building, it was very scary,” Miller said.

Miller says they’ve had inspectors to the building and are hoping to reopen when it is safe.

“We will probably be ready to reopen by mid-week as long as the city reopens Miller Circle," Miller said.

Miller wants to remind customers to come to the Burgess Road location to pick up any orders. Miller Circle is still roped off.

“We’re just thankful for all of our team members that they were willing to pitch in and they’ve just had such a good attitude and spirit. And they just want to keep serving our customers," Miller said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.