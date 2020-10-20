Advertisement

Experts say dealing with addiction during a pandemic can increase feelings of isolation and stress

By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — Democratic senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia have announced more than 7 million dollars in funding for substance use disorder programs in the commonwealth.

Augusta County will receive $600,000 dollars toward programming. Page County will receive $500,000.

Phil Floyd manages multiple locations of an addiction treatment clinic in the Shenandoah Valley. He said the pandemic can increase feelings of isolation and stress in those struggling with addiction.

“People are uncertain about what’s going to be happening next. There is also uncertainties as far as, will services be available,” Floyd explained.

Floyd said one of the greater things to come out of the pandemic is the use of online resources, so people can find information they need and reach out for help in the easiest way possible.

Floyd said what people experiencing addiction need most is for someone to be there when they reach out.

“They don’t need to be told to call back tomorrow. They don’t need to be told that they will have an appointment available for them next week. I think what is important is that when an individual is reaching out for service, we have to respond quickly,” Floyd explained.

