First Alert Forecast: Warm pattern continues, rain chances increase later this week

(WHSV) - High pressure will be firmly in control over the next few days. Expect dry weather with a good amount of sunshine. A cold front will approach the area by the weekend, bringing with it showers and cooler temperatures.

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and warming quickly, another beautiful fall day. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s, falling into the low 50s overnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

The jet stream will push north into Canada. Warming up, especially on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80 degrees. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A mild start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s, areas of fog early. Plenty of sunshine and warm. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Despite the cloud cover it will be warm, temperatures in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A cold front will approach the area during the day. Mostly cloudy with a few showers arriving in afternoon through the night. Not a washout. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day with drizzle, morning temperature steady near 60 degrees. Staying cloudy and cool with on/off drizzle. With the cloud cover, temperatures will only rise a few degrees, into the low 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the day and mild, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out at any point in the day, most stay dry. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

