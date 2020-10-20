First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues, watching this weekend

(WHSV) - High pressure will be firmly in control over the next few days. Expect dry weather with a good amount of sunshine. A cold front will approach the area by the weekend, bringing with it showers and the chance for storms.

TUESDAY: A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s under clear skies. Overnight lows in the low 50s as a few passing clouds move in.

Mostly clear overnight and comfortable with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. (WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s. Sunny and warming quickly, another warm fall day. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. A comfortable night.

The jet stream will continue to retreat as we head through the week. Temperatures will stay 10-15 degrees above average. (WHSV)

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and a nice warm fall day. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day. Pleasant overnight, lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Staying warm with temperatures in the mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A cold front will pass through the area during the day. Partly cloudy with a scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers are expected Saturday night. Not a washout. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day with a few showers with temperatures around 60. Cloudy and cooler with a few on/off showers. With the cloud cover, temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

