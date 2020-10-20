Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warm weather continues, watching this weekend

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - High pressure will be firmly in control over the next few days. Expect dry weather with a good amount of sunshine. A cold front will approach the area by the weekend, bringing with it showers and the chance for storms.

TUESDAY: A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s under clear skies. Overnight lows in the low 50s as a few passing clouds move in.

Mostly clear overnight and comfortable with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Mostly clear overnight and comfortable with overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures in the 50s. Sunny and warming quickly, another warm fall day. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. A comfortable night.

The jet stream will continue to retreat as we head through the week. Temperatures will stay 10-15 degrees above average.
The jet stream will continue to retreat as we head through the week. Temperatures will stay 10-15 degrees above average.(WHSV)

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and a nice warm fall day. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day. Pleasant overnight, lows in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Staying warm with temperatures in the mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: A comfortable morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A cold front will pass through the area during the day. Partly cloudy with a scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers are expected Saturday night. Not a washout. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day with a few showers with temperatures around 60. Cloudy and cooler with a few on/off showers. With the cloud cover, temperatures will only rise into the mid 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warming up mid-week, rain chances increase later this week

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Here's a look at your forecast

Forecast

Morning weather 10-20-2020

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Overnight forecast 10-19-2020

Updated: 19 hours ago

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Beautiful week continues with warmer temps

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Here's a look at your forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warming up this week with more sunshine

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:43 AM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Here's a look at your forecast

Weather

Astronomy Report: Week of 10/19-10/26

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:09 AM EDT
|
By Christopher Holtzman
Several interesting events are happening in the sky this week and this month. Meteorologist Chris Holtzman has the details in this week's Astronomy Report.

Forecast

Morning weather 10-19-2020

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:06 AM EDT

Forecast

First Alert Forecast: Warm work week ahead

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:30 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
After a cool weekend, temperatures will be on the rise heading into the work week thanks to a surge in the jet stream to the north.

News

Overnight forecast 10-16-2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 11:22 PM EDT

News

Evening weather 10-16-2020

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:27 PM EDT
|
By Aubrey Urbanowicz