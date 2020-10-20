Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Warming up mid-week, rain chances increase later this week

By Christopher Holtzman
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:16 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(WHSV) - High pressure will be firmly in control over the next few days. Expect dry weather with a good amount of sunshine. A cold front will approach the area by the weekend, bringing with it showers.

TUESDAY: A cool and crisp morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and warm . Highs in the mid to upper 70s. A stray shower possible for our West Virginia locations as a cold front gets close to the area, the front will not cross the area though and will stall across the midwest. A beautiful fall day.

A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the low 50s overnight.

A stray shower cannot be ruled out in West Virginia later this afternoon and evening.
A stray shower cannot be ruled out in West Virginia later this afternoon and evening.(WHSV)

WEDNESDAY: A pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 50s. Sunny and warming quickly, another warm fall day. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Lows in the low 50s. A mild night.

The jet stream will push north into Canada. Warming up, especially on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.
The jet stream will push north into Canada. Warming up, especially on Wednesday and Thursday with highs near 80 degrees.(WHSV)

THURSDAY: A mild start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Plenty of sunshine and a nice warm fall day. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s.

FRIDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Despite the cloud cover it will be warm, temperatures in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s.

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A cold front will approach the area during the day. Mostly cloudy with a few showers arriving in afternoon through the night. Not a washout. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day with a few showers, steady temperatures in the 50s. Cloudy and cool with a few on/off showers. With the cloud cover temperatures will only rise a few degrees, into the low 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

