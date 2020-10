FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — VDOT reports a tractor-trailer crash on I-81 at mile marker 307 has caused traffic backups of approximately three miles.

That’s near Stephens City.

All northbound lanes are closed at exit 302. Motorists should use an alternate route.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.