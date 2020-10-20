Gov. Northam announces plan to combat food insecurity in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam has announced a plan to combat food insecurity in Virginia amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.

The Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger was developed by Northam’s Children’s Cabinet to set goals and strategies to prioritize food insecurity.

Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger Tune in as we unveil the Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger. Posted by Governor of Virginia on Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Food insecurity rates are increasing in the state amid the pandemic with an estimated additional 445,000 Virginians experiencing hunger. Before the pandemic, about 850,000 Virginians were food insecure, including 250,000 children.

“This pandemic has created challenges for the entire food system and added new burdens on thousands of Virginia families,” said Governor Northam. “Since the beginning of our Administration, we have prioritized addressing nutrition and food insecurity, and that work has never been more relevant than it is today. The Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger looks beyond our current struggles and outlines a way forward to end hunger in the Commonwealth and ensure equitable access to healthy, affordable food for all Virginians.”

The Virginia Roadmap to End Hunger includes goals and strategies to:

Expand child nutrition programs

Increase participation in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Women Infant and Children (WIC) Program

Increase nutrition support for seniors

Grow access to local food for schools and families

Strengthen connections between food access programs and the healthcare sector

Encourage food and agriculture investments in food deserts and marginalized communities

Amplify public awareness of hunger in Virginia and support information sharing across public and private sectors

Support community organizing to combat food insecurity and hunger

“Keeping all Virginians healthy requires our commitment to keeping them nourished,” said First Lady Pamela Northam. “This is an important resource that supports food access for all Virginians including our littlest learners, students, families, and seniors. I am grateful to the members of the Children’s Cabinet working group who have worked diligently to create the Roadmap as a path forward.”

To create the plan, the Northam Administration partnered with the Virginia Department of Social Services and the Federation of Virginia Food Banks.

