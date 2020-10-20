Advertisement

Harrisonburg School Board to discuss Walk-Zone routes

The Walk Zone alternative could keep up to 600 students in the division from having to take a bus to school.
The Walk Zone alternative could keep up to 600 students in the division from having to take a bus to school.
By John Hood
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — On Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board will meet to talk about an alternative for the school division when more students are physically able to return back to class.

Per CDC guidelines, schools are now limited to the number of students who can ride a bus to school each day. To cut down on relying on school buses, the divisions are looking at extending Walk Zones for seven schools.

Michael Richards, Harrisonburg City Public Schools division superintendent, said the routes for those schools will be presented to the board and the city will make remarks on improvements that can be made to things like sidewalks and crosswalks.

“What we’re doing is we’re trying to define walk zones that are safe," Richards said. "So you don’t have to walk on a steep incline that you might slip down or walk through something that gets too wet when it rains, you know things like that.”

Through this plan, Richards said the division could free up to 600 students from riding the bus every day.

