Local driving instructor hopes young drivers will be proactive on the road

October 18th-24th, 2020 is National Teen Driver Safety Week
Road signs
Road signs(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and one of the most important reminders is to always buckle your seatbelt.

“It’s just a common sense thing to do the right thing with the seatbelts and your electronic devices,” Fawley said.

Jerry Fawley has been teaching drivers for 53 years. He is currently a Behind The Wheel instructor at Shenandoah Valley Driving School in Harrisonburg and said young drivers aren’t bad drivers, they’re often just inexperienced.

“We try to help teach them how to think and to think about defensive driving. They have a good skill set. They know how to drive. It’s they haven’t had the experiences,” Fawley said.

He adds it takes about five years to get all of the experiences to be a good driver. Fawley said he wants students to be prepared for anything on the road.

“If you see something unusual, I want you to be expecting that, so you have a controlled response to what is happening and not a panicked reaction to what is happening,” Fawley said.

Fawley said driving instructors have been busy during the COVID-19 pandemic, but their teaching format has changed a little bit.

“Now, we can only have the driver in the car. We can’t have an observer. Before that, we would always have an observation person in the back seat,” Fawley said.

He said parents can remind their children to be mindful of others while on the road.

“It’s not just about them as a driver. It’s how are you going to blend in with the other traffic? How’re you going to anticipate how you can help the other drivers out too?” Fawley said.

Fawley reiterates it is always important to wear your seatbelt, drive the speed limit, don’t drive distracted and familiarize yourself with the controls in your car, so you don’t take your eyes off the road.

