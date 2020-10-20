Advertisement

Man charged in Whitmer kidnapping plot released on bail

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks at Beech Woods Recreation Center, in Southfield, Mich., Friday, Oct. 16, 2020.(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A 51-year-old man charged in a plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been released from a Wisconsin jail after posting $10,000 cash bail.

WISC-TV reports that Brian Higgins was released Monday night. Authorities allege Higgins, of Wisconsin Dells, was part of a crew conducting surveillance for the kidnapping plot.

He was arrested Thursday and charged on suspicion of material support in an act of terrorism.

Authorities say the plotters planned to storm Michigan’s state Capitol building and kidnap officials, including Whitmer.

Higgins was the eighth person charged in the plot.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Democrat Lynnette Grey Bull aiming to unseat Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney

Updated: 5 minutes ago

National Politics

Russia, US appear ready for deal to extend nuclear pact

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Russia said Tuesday it’s ready to accept a U.S. proposal to freeze the number of nuclear warheads and extend the two nations' last arms control pact for one year and Washington responded that it’s prepared to make a quick deal.

National

Justice Dept. to file landmark antitrust case against Google

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The suit could be an opening salvo ahead of other major government antitrust actions, given ongoing investigations of major tech companies including Apple, Amazon and Facebook at both the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.

Local

Frederick Co. tractor trailer crash on I-81 causes traffic backups

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
All northbound lanes are closed at exit 302. Motorists should use an alternate route.

Latest News

National

Danish sub killer recaptured after attempted prison escape

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A Danish man convicted of torturing and murdering a Swedish journalist on his homemade submarine escaped the suburban Copenhagen jail where he is serving a life sentence but was recaptured nearby Tuesday.

Coronavirus

UK to infect healthy volunteers in vaccine research trial

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Imperial College London says the study involves healthy volunteers aged 18 to 30,

State

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 926 on Tuesday

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Madison Greer
As of Tuesday, October 20, Virginia has had 167,754 total cases of COVID-19, including confirmed lab tests and clinical diagnoses, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

National

AP-NORC/USAFacts poll: US trust in COVID-19 information down

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Experts in health, science and political communication said they see three reasons for the drop in trust: fear, politics and the public watching science messily forming in real time.

Coronavirus

Target announces new round of bonuses for employees amid pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By CNN Staff
Target is planning to pay out $70 million in bonuses to workers as the retail giant moves into the busy holiday shopping season.

National

Woman runs under 6-minute mile while 9 months pregnant

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By CNN staff
Makenna Myler, 28, who’s originally from Australia but now lives in California, has been running five or six times a week during her pregnancy.