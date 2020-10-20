Neighborhood near Miller Circle finds debris after Saturday’s explosion

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Three days after the explosion, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is still cleaning up debris, like pieces of roof in the park and in surrounding neighborhoods.

One person who lives behind Miller Circle found pieces of drywall and charred insulation that had landed in his backyard.

“Amongst all that there were some two-by-fours that were all charred," said Cris Swanlund, a Harrisonburg local. "There was bits and pieces of guitars from the music store.”

Cris and his wife were taking his dogs out for a morning walk when they heard the explosion, which they thought was an earthquake. Although there was no damage to their house, the blast moved some things around inside.

“It did pop open our kitchen cabinets. Yeah, and there was a few items that had fallen on the ground, and it’s like ‘that’s kind of odd.’ But that, you know, those cabinets were on the backside of the house," Cris said.

He says he is glad that nobody suffered fatal injuries and wishes the best for the recovery of the businesses and surrounding neighbors who were impacted by the explosion. He says one neighbor is collecting funds for those in the area who suffered more damage to their homes.

