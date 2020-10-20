New desks at Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are debuting some new desks.

The organization received around 100 desks made of corrugated cardboard from the Packaging Corporation of America.

The donated desks, assembled by Friendship Industries and Able Solutions, will help students continue to stay socially distanced, while also giving them enough space to fit their notebooks and laptops.

“The ability to have their own space is so important and I think from an academic standpoint, it gives them a little more focus and a little more ownership,” Sandra Quigg, executive director of BGCHR, said. “It all came together. It was a lot of different parties collaborating and it turned out to be a fun, worthwhile project.”

When the organization is done with these desks, they can be broken down and recycled.

