‘Not so fast’: Northam trying to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale from being discontinued

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Ralph Northam is trying to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale from being discontinued.

The drink has been a Virginia staple for nearly 100 years.

Northern Neck Ginger Ale is among the products Coca-Cola is set to retire due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The beverage giant is transitioning to focus on its bigger, more popular brands.

“Not so fast—I grew up with Northern Neck Ginger Ale and am among the many fans who would hate to see it fizzle out,” Northam said in a tweet.

Northam said they reached out to Coca-Cola to keep the drink Virginia staple on shelves.

Other drinks that will go out of production by the end of the year include the company’s first-ever diet soda ‘tab’.

