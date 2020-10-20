Officials: Staunton man charged with domestic assault and battery, abduction

CRAIGSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) — The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says they received information about a domestic situation that allegedly occurred on Oct. 15 at a Craigsville home.

Officials say that the victim, an adult woman, is alleged to have been physically assaulted and then prohibited from leaving the home.

At the conclusion of the preliminary investigation, Fred A. Stephenson, Jr., 65, of Staunton was charged with domestic assault and battery (misdemeanor) and abduction (felony).

Officials say Stephenson was arrested on Oct. 19 at his Staunton home and being held without bond.

