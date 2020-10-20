Seismograph at James Madison University records Saturday’s explosion in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Scientists at James Madison University caught Saturday’s explosion in Miller Circle in Harrisonburg in seismic energy through the Earth. The waves were picked up with a device called a “raspberry shake," a seismograph based on what’s known as a raspberry pie computer which was a small, credit card-sized microcomputer.

Eric Pyle, a professor in the Department of Geology and Environmental Science at JMU and the President-Elect for the National Science Teachers Association (NSTA), said they were able to timestamp exactly when the explosion happened.

“He recorded an event that basically stamped the time when the exact time the explosion occurred, adding a little bit of difference for the distance,” Pyle said.

Based on the graph, the explosion was timestamped 8:28:34 a.m. local time.

Eric Pyle said because the explosion was in the morning, and on a clear and cool day, the shock wave from the explosion could be felt in the air by many.

Pyle said on the Mercalli scale, which measures the effects felt, the blast measured pretty low. But, effects were still felt in the community like pictures being knocked off of walls.

Pyle said it was clear Saturday’s event was an explosion because an earthquake would have been longer and with a lower frequency. Saturday’s events were short and with a higher frequency.

