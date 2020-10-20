Advertisement

Staunton City Schools forming Equity Committee

Staunton school leaders have worked hard to bridge the divide when it comes to technology and nutrition. Now, they are taking the next step on working toward equity in the school system and reaching out to the community for help.
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM EDT
STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Staunton school leaders have worked hard to bridge the divide when it comes to technology and nutrition. Now, they are taking the next step on working toward equity in the school system and reaching out to the community for help.

Staunton City Schools is forming an Equity Committee made up of school and community members, as well as students. The committee will help develop the division’s first-ever equity plan.

“There’s a commitment on the part of our leaders to ensure that our schools are inclusive and diverse and equitable,” said Ruth Jones Turner, the Staunton City Schools Director of Strategic Planning and Partnerships. She’s one of the people putting the committee together.

The school division started working with the Virginia Center for Inclusive Communities (VCIC) in 2017 on a diversity and inclusion plan. VCIC led Staunton Schools through the high school name-change, but the bigger plan calls for developing long-term strategies to bridge opportunities and achievement gaps for students, so they’re forming the Equity Committee.

“This is part of that recommendation, and we’re following the recommendation as we think it’s vital,” stated Jones Turner.

The Equity Committee will look at hiring practices, specifically when it comes to recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce.

“We believe a faculty and staff that reflects the make-up of our student body is important,” said Jones Turner.

Committee members will also examine curriculum, policies, and student and parent experiences to make sure they’re equitable and inclusive.

“I don’t think students can be successful in an environment where they don’t feel included, where they don’t feel like they matter,” said Jones Turner.

Jones Turner says they owe it to both the students and staff. The work is going to be tough, but critical. “We’re gonna confront biases, prejudices, and things of that nature, but we’re gonna do the work.”

VCIC will work with the Equity Committee to develop the equity plan, which will go to Superintendent Garett Smith, and then the School Board for approval.

“We believe that each of our schools should be a welcoming place where each person’s authentic voice and their lived experiences are heard and valued,” said Jones Turner.

She is encouraging anyone who’s interested to apply for the Equity Committee. Jones Turner says applications won’t be judged on spelling or grammar, but on ideas and thoughts around equity.

More information about the Equity Committee as well as a link to the application is available on the Staunton City Schools website. The deadline to apply is Friday, November 6 at 5 p.m.

