Advertisement

Thousands in the Shenandoah Valley have already cast their ballots for the 2020 election

The deadline to vote early in person in Virginia is October 31.
The deadline to vote early in person in Virginia is October 31.(whsv)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Whether it be by the ballot drop box, early in-person or by mail, thousands of people have already cast their votes for the 2020 election and registrars across the region are doing what it takes to be ready on election day.

Early in-person voting began about a month ago and registrars across the area are seeing steady voter turnout.

“33 percent of the city of Staunton has already voted. We’ve seen a pretty steady turnout around the first couple days we had over 200 some come in but now we average about 120 to 160 a day,” said Staunton registrar Molly Goldsmith.

In Waynesboro, 33 percent of voters have turned out and 11 percent of Rockingham County registered voters have cast their ballots.

In Shenandoah County, there are about 30,000 registered voters and 5,000 have cast their ballots by mail or in-person.

In Page County, more than 1,700 people have come to vote in person.

Carol Gaunt, the general registrar for Page County, said they do not expect to have official results until after Election Day.

“Anything that comes in election day is going to be unofficial because state guidelines say until noon on Friday following the election, if its post marked appropriately,” Gaunt said.

Various registrars across the Shenandoah Valley have started preprocessing ballots. This is not actually counting them for results but rather removing initial envelopes to prepare for counting on Election Day.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

‘Not so fast’: Northam trying to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale from being discontinued

Updated: 42 minutes ago
overnor Ralph Northam is trying to save Northern Neck Ginger Ale from being discontinued.

State

Amtrak holding ‘Kids Ride Free’ sale this fall

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Amtrak is holding a “Kids Ride Free” flash sale for this fall.

State

Unemployment rate in Virginia rose to 6.2% in September

Updated: 47 minutes ago
irginia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than August.

News

CEO of pharmaceutical company praises new, shorter, suicide hotline

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
The Federal Communications Commission, or FCC, adopted rules this July to implement a new nationwide suicide hotline in 2022.

Local

Experts say dealing with addiction during a pandemic can increase feelings of isolation and stress

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
Democratic senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine of Virginia have announced more than 7 million dollars in funding for substance use disorder programs in the commonwealth.

Latest News

News

Local driving instructor hopes young drivers will be proactive on the road

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Stephanie Penn
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and one of the most important reminders is to always buckle your seatbelt.

Local

Neighborhood near Miller Circle finds debris after Saturday’s explosion

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Three days after the explosion, the Harrisonburg Fire Department is still cleaning up debris, like pieces of roof in the park and in surrounding neighborhoods.

Local

Can a Halloween mask help prevent the spread of COVID-19? An infectious disease expert at UVA Health weighs in

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Grimes, NBC29
Halloween is right around the corner and whether you’re opting for silly or scary, masks are a staple for many Halloween costumes. However, can they help prevent the spread of COVID-19?

Back To School

Harrisonburg School Board to discuss Walk-Zone routes

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board will meet to talk about an alternative for the school division when more students are physically able to return back to class.

Back To School

Shenandoah County Public Schools reports several COVID-19 cases involving students, staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Since transitioning to a hybrid model for students last week, Shenandoah County Public Schools has reported 13 active COVID-19 cases in the school division between teachers and students.