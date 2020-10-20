Thousands in the Shenandoah Valley have already cast their ballots for the 2020 election

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Whether it be by the ballot drop box, early in-person or by mail, thousands of people have already cast their votes for the 2020 election and registrars across the region are doing what it takes to be ready on election day.

Early in-person voting began about a month ago and registrars across the area are seeing steady voter turnout.

“33 percent of the city of Staunton has already voted. We’ve seen a pretty steady turnout around the first couple days we had over 200 some come in but now we average about 120 to 160 a day,” said Staunton registrar Molly Goldsmith.

In Waynesboro, 33 percent of voters have turned out and 11 percent of Rockingham County registered voters have cast their ballots.

In Shenandoah County, there are about 30,000 registered voters and 5,000 have cast their ballots by mail or in-person.

In Page County, more than 1,700 people have come to vote in person.

Carol Gaunt, the general registrar for Page County, said they do not expect to have official results until after Election Day.

“Anything that comes in election day is going to be unofficial because state guidelines say until noon on Friday following the election, if its post marked appropriately,” Gaunt said.

Various registrars across the Shenandoah Valley have started preprocessing ballots. This is not actually counting them for results but rather removing initial envelopes to prepare for counting on Election Day.

