Unemployment rate in Virginia rose to 6.2% in September

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia’s unemployment rate rose to 6.2 percent in September, which is 0.1 percent higher than August.

According to survey data, the Virginia Employment Commission fell by 1.7 percent to 4,279,495, as the number of unemployed residents declined by 2,546.

“The number of employed residents decreased by 69,408 to 4,015,630. Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate continues to be below the national rate, which fell to 7.9 percent,” a release said.

VEC said nonagricultural wage and salary employment rose by 9,200 jobs in September to 3,857,100. In the private sector, employment increased by 20,800 jobs to 3,151,300, while the public sector payrolls decreased by 11,600 jobs to 705,800.

