Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 20
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.
WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Oct. 20 (WHSV-area teams)
7. Petersburg (4-2 Overall)
8. East Hardy (4-1 Overall)
t12. Pendleton County (3-2 Overall)
22. Moorefield (2-2 Overall)
To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.
