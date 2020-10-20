Advertisement

Updated West Virginia high school football playoff rankings - Oct. 20

The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.
The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The latest WVSSAC football playoff rankings were released Tuesday afternoon. All four teams in the WHSV coverage area are competing in Class A in 2020. The top 16 teams advance to the playoffs in each classification.

WVSSAC Class A Playoff Rankings - Oct. 20 (WHSV-area teams)

7. Petersburg (4-2 Overall)

8. East Hardy (4-1 Overall)

t12. Pendleton County (3-2 Overall)

22. Moorefield (2-2 Overall)

To see the full WVSSAC playoff rankings, click here.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Pee Wee Barber holding youth basketball camps in Harrisonburg

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
Former Harrisonburg High School star Pee Wee Barber is back on the basketball court in his hometown.

Sports

JMU QB battle underway during fall practice

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
For the third straight year, a quarterback competition is underway during JMU football offseason practice.

Sports

Nickel picks up offer from Indiana

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By TJ Eck
East Rockingham High School basketball star Tyler Nickel has picked an offer from one of the most recognizable programs in college basketball.

Sports

Towson opts out of spring football schedule in 2021

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:41 PM EDT
|
By TJ Eck
Towson University football has announced it is opting out of playing a competitive schedule in the spring of 2021.

Latest News

Sports

Buffalo Gap softball is a community effort

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
The Buffalo Gap softball program has had plenty of success in recent years.

Sports

Local basketball recruits get exposure at Tropical Smoothie Shootout

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:57 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Getting exposure to college coaches during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a struggle for high school basketball talent.

Sports

Huge second half by Virginia Tech powers Hokies over Boston College

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 12:12 AM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Virginia Tech scored 23 points in the second half, powering the Hokies' win over Boston College, 40-14.

Sports

Updated Week 8 schedule for West Virginia high school football teams

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:28 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
There are multiple schedule changes for Week 8 of the West Virginia High School football season for teams within the WHSV coverage area.

Sports

UVA falls to Wake Forest, drops third straight

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
UVA football falls to Wake Forest 40-23 to drop its third straight game.

Sports

Leddie Brown with another big game as West Virginia takes down Kansas

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 7:01 PM EDT
|
By Bryan Schwartz
It was another big day for West Virginia running back Leddie Brown as the Mountaineers topped Kansas 38-17.