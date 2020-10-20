Virginia State Police respond to head-on crash in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on crash in Augusta County.

A car and a pickup truck collided in the area of Route 250 and Galena Road, not far from Jake’s Convenience store.

Helicopters transported victims from the scene, but troopers have not said how many people were involved or commented on the extent of their injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update it as new details become available.

