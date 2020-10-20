Virtually attend Harrisonburg City Council’s forum

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg’s five city council candidates will meet for a virtual forum on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors, Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County are the three local non-profits hosting the meeting, and Executive Director of the United Way of H-R, Laura Toni-Holsinger, says this is a great way to learn about the individuals running.

“I strongly encourage anybody, even if they’ve already voted, to still watch because three of them are going to be representing us on council, and whether or not you voted for them or whether or not those are the people that get elected, it’s important to get to know them,” Toni-Holsinger said.

The forum will feature Democrats Mayor Deanna Reed, Laura Dent, and Charles Hendricks, as well as Independent George Hirschmann and Republican Kathleen Kelley.

According to Toni-Holsinger, the overall theme of the questions will be ALICE, which stands for individuals who are Asset Limited Income Constrained Employed, but they encourage viewers to submit other questions as well.

To attend virtually, Toni-Holsinger says people can register in advance for the Zoom on www.hburgforums.org or you can tune into the Facebook live on United Way’s Facebook page.

The Zoom will provide closed-captioning and Spanish interpretation, and on both platforms, viewers can suggest questions to be asked.

The forum is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will go until 8:30 p.m.

