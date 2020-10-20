W. Va. Sen. Capito, Manchin announce $8.2 million for opioid addiction relief

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHSV) — West Virginia Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced $8,263,790 from the U.S. Department of Justice to combat opioid addiction and substance abuse in the Mountain State, according to a press release from Sen. Capito’s office.

The release says that this money will go specifically towards expanding the West Virginia Prevention Resource Officer program, extending the training and service of drug court operations for veterans and juveniles and implementing several residential or jail-based substance abuse treatments.

Individual awards include:

FY 20 Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Site-based Program (COSSAP): West Virginia Division of Justice and Community Services – $6,000,000

FY 20 Adult Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court Discretionary Grant Program: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals – $749,953

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) FY 2020 Opioid Affected Youth Initiative: United Way of The River Cities, Inc.– $690,553

Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention (OJJDP) FY 2020 Juvenile Drug Treatment Court Program: West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals – $600,000

FY 20 Residential Substance Abuse Treatment (RSAT) for State Prisoners Program: West Virginia Department Of Military Affairs And Public Safety, Justice And Community Services – $223,284

