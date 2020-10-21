Advertisement

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office to host drug take-back event Oct. 24

(WLUC)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a collection site later in the week for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 24. The sheriff’s office also has a secure drop box in its lobby area that is available for people to safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescription medications.

The goal of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is to provide a safe and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating folks about the potential for abuse of medications.

