Average latest days of warmth

(WHSV) - As we move farther into fall, warm temperatures will occur less often. When does this typically happen? Let’s take a look at the statistics.

The average last day the Shenandoah Valley records a 80+ degree day is October 12th. So far this year, the last 80+ degree day was on October 8th. It is possible sometime this week we could record another 80+ degree day.

In the last few years, the last 80+ degree day has occurred in early to mid October. In 2016, it took until November 3rd to record the last 80+ degree day of the year.

The latest day of the year a 80+ degree day has happened in the Shenandoah Valley is November 12th which was recorded in 1931. The earliest occurrence of this feat is September 12th. That happened in 1966.

In terms of 70+ degree days, they can happen at any point of the year. Typically, the Shenandoah Valley has its last 70+ degree day on November 17th. The earliest time the Shenandoah Valley recorded a 70+ degree day is October 11th. That happened way back in 1887. In 1992, a 70+ degree happened on New Year’s Eve. At least the last 4 years, the last 70+ degree day occurred before Thanksgiving.

The average last 70+ degree day in the Shenandoah Valley is November 17th. (WHSV)

In summary, by the end October, luck begins to run out on seeing another 80 degree day until the next calendar year. 70+ degree days can happen at any time, but by Thanksgiving, they typically stop occurring.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.