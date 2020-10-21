Cockatiel in cage abandoned on side of road in Louisa County

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office says a cockatiel in a birdcage was abandoned on the side of a roadway.

Deputy Bouchard was called to the 3900 block of Chopping Road at 1:45 p.m. for the report of an abandoned cockatiel.

Originally from Australia, cockatiels are used to living in varied temperatures in the wild, but pet cockatiels rely on the creature comforts of climate control, and shouldn’t be left outside in cold weather. If they are, their bodies can reach unsafe temperatures, and they may not survive.

The cockatiel is currently being cared for at the Louisa County Animal Shelter.

Anyone with information should contact Deputy Bouchard at 540-967-1234.

