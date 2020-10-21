First Alert Forecast: Warm pattern continues, rain chances increase this weekend

(WHSV) - High pressure will be firmly in control over the next few days. Expect dry weather with a good amount of sunshine. A cold front will approach the area by the weekend, bringing with it showers and cooler temperatures.

THURSDAY: A mild start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s, areas of fog early. Plenty of sunshine and warm. With the sunshine, temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day. Cool and crisp overnight, lows in the low to mid 50s. Patchy fog after midnight.

The jet stream will be north of us today. As a result, it will be a warm day with temperatures near 80 degrees. (WHSV)

FRIDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s, patchy fog early. Partly to mostly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Despite the cloud cover it will be warm, temperatures in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SATURDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A cold front will approach the area during the day. Mostly cloudy with a few showers arriving in afternoon through the night. Not a washout. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the low 50s.

A few showers are likely Saturday afternoon and evening with a cold front. Not expecting much activity. (WHSV)

SUNDAY: Starting out the day with drizzle, morning temperatures steady in the 50s. Staying cloudy and cool with on/off drizzle. With the cloud cover, temperatures will remain steady in the 50s in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

MONDAY: A pleasant start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy for the day and mild, highs in the upper 60s to low 70s in the afternoon. A comfortable day. Lows in the mid 50s.

TUESDAY: A mild morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly cloudy and warm, highs in the low 70s in the afternoon. A few showers cannot be ruled out in the afternoon thanks to an approaching cold front.

