First Alert Forecast: Warm pattern continues with rain arriving this weekend

The jet stream will continue to stay north of us as warm temperatures will continue into the weekend. Cooler weather does arrive briefly during the weekend along for the chance of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Mild for the evening with temperatures in the 60s, falling into the mid 50s overnight. Foggy after midnight.

THURSDAY: A pleasant start with morning temperatures rising into the 60s, areas of fog early. Partly cloudy and warm. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s to low 80s again in the afternoon. A beautiful fall day. Pleasant overnight, lows in the mid 50s with patchy fog developing after midnight.

FRIDAY: Another pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. Partly cloudy for the day and pleasant. Despite the cloud cover it will be warm, temperatures in the mid 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY: Another pleasant morning with temperatures rising into the 60s. A cold front will pass through the area during the day. Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon and evening. A few showers leftover overnight. Not a washout. With some sunshine, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 70s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

SUNDAY: Starting out the day cloudy with a few showers, morning temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Staying cloudy and cool with on/off isolated showers. With the cloud cover, temperatures will only rise a few degrees, into the low to mid 60s in the afternoon. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

MONDAY: A comfortable start with morning temperatures rising in the 50s. Mostly cloudy for the day and warm, highs in the low to mid 70s in the afternoon. A stray shower cannot be ruled out at any point in the day, most stay dry. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

