Free flu vaccine event to be held in Waynesboro Saturday

Experts said getting a flu vaccine could be your first line of defense as flu season approaches.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A free flu vaccine event will be coming to Waynesboro this weekend, and no identification or insurance card is required.

You can get your flu vaccine at the Waynesboro Mennonite Church at 1801 Monroe Street in Waynesboro on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Augusta Health, Central Shenandoah Health District, Promotores de Salud, Magellan Health and United Healthcare are partnering to conduct the event.

The team says they have a focused outreach to the Spanish-speaking community, and a Spanish interpreter will be available during the event.

In addition to the flu vaccine, COVID-19 information and face masks will be available.

