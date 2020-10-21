Free flu vaccine event to be held in Waynesboro Saturday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — A free flu vaccine event will be coming to Waynesboro this weekend, and no identification or insurance card is required.

You can get your flu vaccine at the Waynesboro Mennonite Church at 1801 Monroe Street in Waynesboro on Saturday, Oct. 24 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Augusta Health, Central Shenandoah Health District, Promotores de Salud, Magellan Health and United Healthcare are partnering to conduct the event.

The team says they have a focused outreach to the Spanish-speaking community, and a Spanish interpreter will be available during the event.

In addition to the flu vaccine, COVID-19 information and face masks will be available.

