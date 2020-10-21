Here are some frightful festivities for your family this Halloween

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, holiday events since March have been canceled or postponed, and Halloween is no exception to looking different this year.

Spooky events vary by city and neighborhood, but there are still some ways to have safe, holiday fun this Halloween.

WHSV will continue to update this story as we learn more about our local cities' and counties' plans for Halloween.

Harrisonburg: According to the City of Harrisonburg’s website, the city does not determine, enforce or coordinate a Trick-or-Treat time. Residents are encouraged to ask their neighbors if they have any questions regarding trick-or-treating in their neighborhood. The 2020 Skeleton Festival hosted by the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has been canceled.

Staunton: Trick-or-treating in downtown Staunton has been canceled. However, according to the Staunton Downtown Development Association’s website, selfie stations will be created at different spots throughout downtown to allow the community to snap a photo as they celebrate fall. The city encourages residents to take a selfie in these spots sporting their Halloween costumes.

For the week of Halloween, the city will host a Pumpkin Scavenger Hunt with participating downtown businesses. The Medieval Fantasies Company will be coordinating family-friendly costumed individuals that will stroll around downtown on Halloween weekend. An online costume contest will also be hosted in partnership with Staunton Parks and Recreation.

Waynesboro: The City of Waynesboro is not planning any events, but residents are welcome to take part in the pet walk the Thursday before Halloween, Oct. 29.

Augusta County: According to Augusta County’s website, the county does not make any decisions about whether or not Halloween can be celebrated or trick-or-treating hours. Due to COVID-19, there are no county-sponsored events scheduled.

Shenandoah: The Town of Shenandoah does not currently have any special events for this Halloween, but says the trick-or-treat curfew is 10 p.m. Participating houses should leave on a porch light. Shenandoah has posted guidelines from the CDC regarding trick-or-treating and urges residents to review them.

Luray: The Town of Luray will be hosting Halloween at Dean on Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. At Ralph H. Dean Recreation Park, kids can trunk or treat and participate in a Bat Scavenger Hunt and virtual costume contest. You can learn more on the Town of Luray’s Facebook page and its website.

Winchester: In Winchester, trick-or-treating is up to individual neighborhoods and families, and this year, the city is recommending residents to avoid close contact with people who do not live in their home and to wear a cloth mask and practice social distancing.

If you’d like to hand out candy, you should also wear a cloth mask and wash your hands often. Avoid having trick-or-treaters come to your door, and if anyone in your household has been feeling sick, do not hand out candy.

Lexington: According to WHSV sister station WDBJ, Lexington has announced trick-or-treating of downtown businesses will happen on Oct. 31 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. It is asked that everyone wear masks and practice social distancing.

WDBJ also reports that the Lexington Police Department is sponsoring a drive-thru trick-or-treat.

Charlottesville: According to the City of Charlottesville’s website, the Thomas Jefferson Health District recommends that residents celebrate Halloween by hosting activities with household members or outside with social distancing.

When trick-or-treating, you should wear a mask. For those who will be at home on Halloween night, place a sign on your door or mailbox to let trick-or-treaters know if you are handing out candy. If you are, have precautions in place.

If you are trick-or-treating, the city recommends you stay a safe distance from others. The city also recommends you partake in other fall-related activities outside, like visiting an orchard or corn maze and staying six feet away from people you do not live with.

The city will be sponsoring the Charlottesville (Halloween) Night Out on Oct. 31 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Charlottesville High School. The event is 100% drive-thru. Community partners and local businesses will be distributing candy and t-shirts for children. At the event, you can also participate by decorating your car for the Spooky Car Contest.

All community members and volunteers will be required to wear masks. Check back to the city’s website for more information.

Pendleton County, W. Va.: On Pendleton County’s website, the City of Butler has reported that their trick-or-treat will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Halloween. The city asks that families stay a respectful distance away from others while trick-or-treating.

The City of Falmouth has also reported that trick-or-treat will commence from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Houses who wish to participate should leave their porch lights on, and trick-or-treaters should practice social distancing and wear masks.

