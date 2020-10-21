Advertisement

Local spa follows COVID-19 regulations, alleges other spas are not

Skin & Zen Spa owner comes forward about other spas allegedly not following state protocol.
By Caitlin Piemme
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Skin & Zen Spa in Rockingham County says they’ve followed COVID-19 regulations closely. But the owner has learned that other spas in Virginia are allegedly not following the rules.

Skin & Zen Spa owner Kim Landis-Hamner says they cannot do any services that involve removing a mask, like facials and waxing near the mask area.

While they are able to give massages again, when she found out that other spas were allegedly providing prohibited services, she felt conflicted to report it.

“These are my peers, these are people that are in business. I understand how difficult it is right now, it’s been difficult for us since the middle of March," Landis-Hamner said. "But, you have to think long and hard before you do that to someone. I mean, it’s their livelihood. But it’s my livelihood right now.”

Landis-Hamner also says the spa has to be more thorough in cleaning than other retailers, including cleaning the bathroom and wiping down chairs every time after use.

