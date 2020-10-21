Advertisement

More younger people in Virginia are casting votes for 2020 election

(WTVY)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — As we near election day, more people are gearing up to cast their vote if they haven’t already, including younger adults.

People ages 18 to 29 typically do not exercise their right to vote like older Americans, and experts say there are some reasons why.

“One might be technical barriers, so for many 18 to 29 year-olds, it may be their first time voting,” Carah Ong Whaley, Associate Director at JMU Civic, said.

Because it may be their first time, they may not know what to expect when getting to the polls, which may deter younger people from voting.

Knowing the correct identification and deadline requirements is another technical barrier younger people face, along with knowing where to show up on election day. Ong Whaley said many people within the 18 to 29-year-old demographic are college students who can choose whether to vote absentee where their permanent address is. They can also vote where their school address is, but having the choice can cause some confusion.

“If we all do the education processes, there’s a huge question of are our candidates, are the political parties, are third party organizations, are interest groups really relating to young people?” Ong Whaley said.

While these motivational barriers can also keep younger people from casting a vote, Ong Whaley said motivation is strong this year, which may make it easier to overcome the technical barriers.

“People are seeking out information more so than they would in an election that may not matter as much,” Ong Whaley said.

And with early voting options, Ong Whaley said we are already seeing a higher number of younger voters.

“In Virginia alone, 110,000, almost 111,000 young people between the ages of 18 and 29 have already cast a vote in this election,” Ong Whaley said.

That’s ten times the number of votes cast by younger people than in the 2016 election.

Ong Whaley says it’s hard to tell if that will be a trend in the future, but she said candidates should continue to pay attention to younger voters in any election.

Regardless of the election results, Ong Whaley said it’s important we work together to solve our common problems.

“It’s really important for us to be thinking about the issues that matter, to be thinking about the policies, that it’s okay to disagree,” Ong Whaley said. “Whether or not we’re in an older demographic or younger demographic, we are all facing the same challenges as a community, as a state and as a country.”

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Officials: Two arrested for separate reports of vehicle break-ins

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Waynesboro Police Department reported Wednesday officials arrested two individuals for two separate instances of breaking into vehicles.

Local

Virginia Film Festival holding events online and drive-in movies

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Andrew Webb, NBC29
The 33rd Annual Virginia Film Festival is underway, but many changes had to be made due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Back To School

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School to return to hybrid learning on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will return to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct. 26.

News

Harrisonburg Explosion at Miller Circle

Updated: 1 hours ago
|

Latest News

State

Richmond native nails ‘The Voice’ blind audition

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Sid Kingsley sang Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t think twice, it’s all right’ during night two of the blind auditions.

State

Gov. Northam signs new laws supporting COVID-19 response, reform policing

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed 16 new laws and proposed changes to five bills that will support the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response and advance criminal justice reform.

Local

Here are some frightful festivities for your family this Halloween

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Spooky events vary by city and neighborhood, but there are still some ways to have safe, holiday fun this Halloween.

Politics

Voters should expect a delay in final election results

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
“Election night will be an unofficial count, but it’ll be everything we’ve received up to that point,” Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections Mark Finks says.

Local

Cockatiel in cage abandoned on side of road in Louisa County

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
The cockatiel is currently being cared for at the Louisa County Animal Shelter.

Local

Augusta Co. Sheriff’s Office to host drug take-back event Oct. 24

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By NBC29 Newsroom
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a collection site later in the week for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.