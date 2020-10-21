Advertisement

Officer to be disciplined for wearing pro-Trump mask at Fla. voting site

By WSVN Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami police officer will be disciplined for violating departmental policy after he wore a face mask supporting President Donald Trump while in uniform at an early voting polling location.

Officer Daniel Ubeda donned a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign Tuesday morning while in a downtown Miami building where early voting was taking place. Steve Simeonidis, the chairman of the county Democratic Party, took a photo and posted it to Twitter.

“This is absolutely, completely unacceptable,” Simeonidis said. “I was appalled and shocked that a uniformed officer, with his badge and his gun, would be visually intimidating voters in the manner that he did.”

Officer Daniel Ubeda wore a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign at an early voting location in downtown Miami. He is expected to be disciplined for violating police department policy.
Officer Daniel Ubeda wore a face mask supporting the Trump 2020 campaign at an early voting location in downtown Miami. He is expected to be disciplined for violating police department policy.(Source: Twitter/Steve Simeonidis, WSVN via CNN)

The City of Miami Police Department issued a statement in response to the photo, saying, “This behavior is unacceptable, a violation of departmental policy, and is being addressed immediately.”

Mayor Francis Suarez held a news conference on the matter Tuesday afternoon. He said Ubeda had been at the building to vote. While voting in uniform is allowed, police officers are supposed to be “impartial” regarding political candidates.

“The issue was wearing political signage, political masks that he was not authorized to use. Police officers are supposed to be impartial, so irrespective of who the person was, whatever sign it would have been, it would have been problematic and something that we cannot condone and would not accept,” Suarez said.

Ubeda will be disciplined for violating departmental policy, the mayor says. It’s not clear what that disciplinary action will be.

“I just wanted to make sure that I captured it because I knew how egregious of a violation it was. I have no doubt that he knew exactly what he was doing when he wore that mask into that polling station,” Simeonidis said.

The mayor said the City of Miami and the Miami Police do not support or endorse any candidate for political party or elected office.

Copyright 2020 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Uniformed Florida officer wears pro-Trump face mask at early voting site

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
As a uniformed officer, wearing a political mask supporting any candidate is "unacceptable" and a violation of police department policy, officials say.

News

Overnight forecast 10-20-2020

Updated: 1 hours ago

National

Epsilon strengthens to a hurricane as it approaches Bermuda

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Epsilon is expected to make its closest approach to the island on Thursday night, and there is a risk of a direct impact, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Local

Staunton council to hold public hearing regarding 2nd amendment

Updated: 1 hours ago
In Staunton, a special meeting over the second amendment is now planned for next week.

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro High School phase one construction almost done

Updated: 1 hours ago
Phase one of the Waynesboro High School project is almost complete, and just in time for students as some start to return to the classroom for additional support.

News

Shenandoah County Public Schools reports several COVID-19 cases involving students, staff

Updated: 1 hours ago
Since transitioning to a hybrid model for students last week, Shenandoah County Public Schools has reported 13 active COVID-19 cases in the school division between teachers and students. As a precaution, the division has transitioned some schools back to a virtual classroom. Central High School, Strasburg High School and Peter Muhlenberg Middle School have all switched back to temporarily virtual this week. Mark Johnston, division superintendent, said as of Tuesday, they are unsure when those schools will return to a hybrid model. Under the current plan, students in grades Pre-K through fifth grade are now back in school four days a week, and students in sixth through 12th grade are back in class one day a week, depending on their last name. While there are a low number of cases at different schools, Johnston said the precaution is necessary due to the limited number of staff. “Essentially what it amounts to is the absences in those three schools were just a little over 20 percent of the teaching staff in those schools," Johnston said. "So if you figure you don’t have one out of every five of your teachers, it’s really hard to bring kids in.” Johnston said so far, every case reported has been determined to not have been contracted in school buildings, but outside the community. In a letter sent out to the community on Monday, the division stated that health and safety are its top priority for students.

News

Harrisonburg school board discusses walk zone plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Harrisonburg school leaders are working on safe ways for students to get to school when they go back to in-person learning.

News

Harrisonburg school board discusses walk zone plans

Updated: 1 hours ago
Harrisonburg school leaders are working on safe ways for students to get to school when they go back to in-person learning. The Harrisonburg public works staff presented to the school board Tuesday night newly created walk zones for the schools. “I think the key for everyone to understand is it’s all based on safety and infrastructure,” Craig Mackail, the chief operating officer of Harrisonburg City Schools, said. “It’s not based on distance. It’s based on where we think we can get kids safely to school and safely back from school.” The factors that went into selected the zones include the evaluation of areas within 1/4 to 3/4 of a mile walk to school; the boundaries of the walk zones and any improvements that would need to happen to make them safer; as well as where buses will be driving along the roads. “Roadways with sidewalks are considered safe,” Harrisonburg director of public works Tom Hartman said. “Neighborhood roads without sidewalks are generally considered safe in our view and are included in walk zones. In a few cases neighborhood roads with relatively high volumes may require some things that would need to be done by public works.” The school system will also focus on educating students and their families on using these zones safely. This is all part of an effort to reduce the amount of students on buses in the eventual safe return to in-person school.

Local

Recording studio leveled in Saturday explosion hopes to rebuild in the Friendly City

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
"I love that [Blue Sprocket Sound] was a space that wasn’t just mine, but that other people worked in and helped capture music and create art. I want to see that happen again."

News

Recording studio leveled in Saturday explosion hopes to rebuild in the Friendly City

Updated: 1 hours ago
Saturday’s blast at the Miller Cir. shopping center in Harrisonburg destroyed several businesses. Now, some of those business owners are working to figure out what’s next after investigators say a natural gas leak led to the explosion. The Blue Sprocket Sound recording studio was one of the businesses destroyed in the explosion. The owner Chris Jackson said he and some clients finished up a session Friday night and thankfully has no sessions booked early Saturday morning. “It would not have been uncommon if we had had a booking for some of us to be in the building at that time," Jackson said. "If it had been during the week, I almost certainly would’ve been there.” After growing up in the Shenandoah Valley, Jackson opened the Blue Sprocket Sound in the Miller Cir. shopping center back in 2013. Jackson said he has been in contact with his insurance provider, and with time, he hopes they will be able to rebuild in the place he calls home. “I don’t want that to be over. I love that it was a space that wasn’t just mine, but that other people worked in and helped capture music and create art. I want to see that happen again," Jackson said. "It took a long time to make that space what it was. I expect that whatever comes after it will take a long time as well.” Another reason Jackson wants to rebuild in the Friendly City is the overwhelming amount of support he has received since Saturday. He said friends, clients, and community members have all reached out. “I would lie if I didn’t say I’ve gotten choked up more than once just over, just everyone’s incredible generosity," Jackson said. "When the community rallies and they come out and show that level of support, it does help to put a little of that wind back in the sails and make you think, alright this was terrible, but I think it’s going to be okay.” Blue Sprocket Sound’s sister company Blue Sprocket Pressing is located nearby the explosion site but was not damaged. Since Saturday, a GoFundMe donation page benefiting Blue Sprocket Sound and Hometown Music has raised nearly $20,000.