Officials: Two arrested for separate reports of vehicle break-ins

Generic police lights image
Generic police lights image(MGN image)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department reported Wednesday officials made two arrests regarding two separate reports of vehicle break-ins in the city.

Officials say on Oct. 19 at approximately 1 a.m., surveillance was set up in the 800 block of King Avenue to apprehend a suspect who had been breaking into vehicles in the area. Officials arrested a 16-year-old male suspect from Waynesboro moments later who had broken into a parked car.

During a separate incident on Oct. 21, officials received a report of an unidentified male breaking into cars. Officials say they apprehended Jesse Elan Brand, 20, from Waynesboro.

Jesse Elan Brand, 20, of Waynesboro was arrested by Waynesboro Police on Oct. 21.
Jesse Elan Brand, 20, of Waynesboro was arrested by Waynesboro Police on Oct. 21.(Waynesboro Police Department)

During the investigation, the Waynesboro Police Department reported discovering multiple vehicles with their windows smashed and items stolen.

Brand was transported to the Waynesboro Police Station before being transported to Middle River Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond. Brand has been charged with two felony counts of damage to property, two misdemeanor counts of vehicle trespassing, two counts of misdemeanor theft and six counts of credit card theft.

