Peter Muhlenberg Middle School to return to hybrid learning on Monday

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will return to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct. 26, according to a press release from Shenandoah County Public Schools.

Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) announced on Wednesday that the middle school would return to a hybrid learning model after it was temporarily transitioned to virtual learning due to a lack of staff for in-person learning.

Central High School in Woodstock, Va., and Strasburg High School in Strasburg, Va., will continue with entirely virtual learning until at least Monday, Nov. 2, due to COVID-19 staff absences.

The press release says that the school district made the decision to return to hybrid learning or to continue virtual learning based on staff availability at each school. At Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, enough staff will return to work by Oct. 26 to allow for in-person learning.

Most staff that are on leave at Central High School and Strasburg High School are not scheduled to return until later in the week.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, there are 14 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff across SCPS.

