Advertisement

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School to return to hybrid learning on Monday

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus(WDBJ)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will return to a hybrid learning model on Monday, Oct. 26, according to a press release from Shenandoah County Public Schools.

Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) announced on Wednesday that the middle school would return to a hybrid learning model after it was temporarily transitioned to virtual learning due to a lack of staff for in-person learning.

Central High School in Woodstock, Va., and Strasburg High School in Strasburg, Va., will continue with entirely virtual learning until at least Monday, Nov. 2, due to COVID-19 staff absences.

The press release says that the school district made the decision to return to hybrid learning or to continue virtual learning based on staff availability at each school. At Peter Muhlenberg Middle School, enough staff will return to work by Oct. 26 to allow for in-person learning.

Most staff that are on leave at Central High School and Strasburg High School are not scheduled to return until later in the week.

As of Wednesday, Oct. 21, there are 14 active cases of COVID-19 among students and staff across SCPS.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg school board discusses walk zone plans

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Bryan Schwartz
Harrisonburg school leaders are working on safe ways for students to get to school when they go back to in-person learning.

Back To School

Harrisonburg School Board to discuss Walk-Zone routes

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Tuesday night, the Harrisonburg School Board will meet to talk about an alternative for the school division when more students are physically able to return back to class.

Back To School

Shenandoah County Public Schools reports several COVID-19 cases involving students, staff

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Since transitioning to a hybrid model for students last week, Shenandoah County Public Schools has reported 13 active COVID-19 cases in the school division between teachers and students.

State

More Virginia colleges scrap traditional spring break

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 2:51 PM EDT
|
By Anya Sczerzenie, Capital News Service
A growing number ofVirginia colleges are announcing that spring break will be canceled or modified in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

Back To School

Peter Muhlenberg Middle School moves to entirely virtual learning for remainder of the week

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 2:05 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Shenandoah County Public Schools Board announced on Twitter that Peter Muhlenberg Middle School will move to entirely virtual learning for at least the remainder of the week, effective Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Local

Shenandoah County Public Schools report COVID-19 cases through online dashboard

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 1:37 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools' online COVID-19 dashboard reports a total of six active COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Virginia Schools

Rockingham County Public Schools to start hybrid model next month

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:33 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Starting next month more students will return physically to class in Rockingham County Public Schools as the school division returns to its hybrid model plan.

Back To School

Waynesboro Kindergarteners to return to in-person learning Oct. 19

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 3:24 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Kindergarteners in Waynesboro will soon have the opportunity to be back in the classroom, five days a week, starting Monday, Oct. 19.

Local

Shenandoah County Public Schools welcomes students back to school in hybrid-learning model

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
On Monday, almost half the number of students in Shenandoah County returned back to class under the school division’s hybrid-learning model.

Local

Positive COVID-19 case reported at McGaheysville Elementary School

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:05 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Rockingham County Public Schools issued a release Monday saying that a person, or persons, at McGaheysville Elementary School has been diagnosed with or tested positive for COVID-19.