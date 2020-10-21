Recording studio leveled in Saturday explosion hopes to rebuild in the Friendly City

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Saturday’s blast at the Miller Cir. shopping center in Harrisonburg destroyed several businesses. Now, some of those business owners are working to figure out what’s next after investigators say a natural gas leak led to the explosion.

The Blue Sprocket Sound recording studio was one of the businesses destroyed in the explosion.

The owner Chris Jackson said he and some clients finished up a session Friday night and thankfully has no sessions booked early Saturday morning.

“It would not have been uncommon if we had had a booking for some of us to be in the building at that time," Jackson said. "If it had been during the week, I almost certainly would’ve been there.”

After growing up in the Shenandoah Valley, Jackson opened the Blue Sprocket Sound in the Miller Cir. shopping center back in 2013.

Jackson said he has been in contact with his insurance provider, and with time, he hopes they will be able to rebuild in the place he calls home.

“I don’t want that to be over. I love that it was a space that wasn’t just mine, but that other people worked in and helped capture music and create art. I want to see that happen again," Jackson said. "It took a long time to make that space what it was. I expect that whatever comes after it will take a long time as well.”

Another reason Jackson wants to rebuild in the Friendly City is the overwhelming amount of support he has received since Saturday. He said friends, clients, and community members have all reached out.

“I would lie if I didn’t say I’ve gotten choked up more than once just over, just everyone’s incredible generosity," Jackson said. "When the community rallies and they come out and show that level of support, it does help to put a little of that wind back in the sails and make you think, alright this was terrible, but I think it’s going to be okay.”

Blue Sprocket Sound’s sister company Blue Sprocket Pressing is located nearby the explosion site but was not damaged.

Since Saturday, a GoFundMe donation page benefiting Blue Sprocket Sound and Hometown Music has raised nearly $20,000.

