Richmond native nails ‘The Voice’ blind audition

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond native took center stage in front of four grammy winning artists in last night’s episode of ‘The Voice’.

Sid Kingsley sang Bob Dylan’s ‘Don’t think twice, it’s all right’ during night two of the blind auditions.

Three judges turned around for him and Kingsley chose Team Legend!

“I’m super excited to be representing Richmond, Virginia this year and I thank you so much for your support and make sure to keep watching,” Kingsley said.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. right here on NBC12.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.