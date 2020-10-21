Advertisement

Staunton City Council sets public hearing on the Second Amendment on Oct. 29 at City Hall

Staunton City Council to have a special meeting to hear from the public on the Second Amendment on October 29 at 6 p.m..
By Simone McKenny
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) — A couple of weeks ago, Staunton City Council voted to have a public hearing for residents to come out and share their thoughts on the second amendment.

WHSV spoke with Mayor Andrea Oakes on Wednesday and she said this is an opportunity for everyone’s voice to be heard.

“This is about allowing people to practice their first amendment right to speak concerning the second amendment,” said Oakes.

The meeting is set to take place on Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. Residents can participate in the meeting virtually, over the phone or in person.

Temperatures will be checked prior to entry. The capacity for the chambers and the lobby of City Hall is 35, so those not able to make it in will be asked to wait outside. If capacity is reached, those who have made their comments will be asked to wait outside while others waiting to speak will rotate in.

Oakes said though a resolution will not happen that night, one could follow in the coming months. She hopes to hear varied opinons from the public during the meeting.

“Anything and everything. Whether they are for a resolution. What type of resolution they are looking for the city to potentially vote on. Whether or not they would like a resolution at all. We want to hear from everyone,” Oakes explained.

Councilwoman Brenda Mead voted against having the meeting and said she is worried about the safety of this type of gathering.

“I’m concerned about the wisdom of having that kind of a meeting at a time when COVID-19 is resurging. I think what I hope is that citizens will take the opportunity to call in,” Mead said.

Alongside calling in on the day, from now until 5 p.m. Oct. 30, residents are able to email their comments to publiccomment@ci.staunton.va.us or leave a voicemail with the clerk of the council at 540-332-3810.

More information on the guidelines for public participation can be found here.

