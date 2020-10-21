Staunton council to hold public hearing regarding 2nd amendment

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - In Staunton, a special meeting over the second amendment is now planned for next week.

Council will hold a public hearing using both virtual and in-person participation. The meeting will be held at City Hall on Thursday, October 29 at 6 p.m.

At Council’s last meeting, the majority of council members voted to revisit talks of becoming a “second amendment sanctuary”. Several cities and counties deemed themselves as such to make it clear they will not use public funds to restrict second amendment rights.

A notice from the city says people can take part both in-person or virtually. The meeting will held on zoom, and will be accessible online here: www.staunton.va.us/cogord2020-04 and https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/home/showdocument?id=9758.

Anyone can provide input in-person, by phone, by mail, or by email through Friday, October 30 at 5:00p.m. People can email publiccomment@ci.staunton.va.us or call the Clerk of Council at 540-332-3810.

For those who wish to attend in person, City Hall can only accommodate 35 members of the public at any one time, and the following guidelines will be in place:

• Entry to City Hall will be restricted to the main level, side entrance on Central Avenue.

• Each individual will be subject to temperature screening. Any individual with a temperature exceeding 100.3 degrees will be denied entry to City Hall and will be provided with information about alternative means to submit input to Council.

• Face coverings are required while inside City Hall. Additionally, 6-foot social distancing must be practiced.

• For this meeting, City Hall accommodates 35 members of the public at any one time (in both Council Chambers and the first floor lobby of City Hall). Individuals will be permitted entry on a first come, first served basis. Once capacity is reached, individuals may wait in a line outside City Hall, managed by city staff, and will be permitted entry one person at a time to address Council.

