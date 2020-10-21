Advertisement

‘Two peas in a pod’: Toddler befriends 5-foot Halloween skeleton

By CNN
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - A toddler in Utah has chosen a 5-foot plastic skeleton as his new best buddy and insists on his mom bringing the Halloween decoration everywhere – from the beach to the supermarket.

From the moment Abigail Brady’s 2-year-old son Theo stumbled on the skeleton, a former Halloween decoration, down in the basement, it was love at first sight.

“So, ever since that experience, my son’s been carrying a 5-foot skeleton everywhere,” Brady said. “They are two peas in a pod.”

The family named the skeleton Benny after the taxi-driving skeleton in the Disney Channel movie “Halloweentown.” Benny goes everywhere with them – from the beach to the grocery store.

“I’ve definitely gotten some weird looks,” Brady said. “I think he’s kind of seen Benny as a friend. I don’t think he quite understands that all of us have a skeleton inside of us.”

Theo loves to feed Benny, and the two play with the toddler’s toys together. Even so, there have been some problems with their friendship.

“Benny’s head has fallen off a few times, and whenever the head falls off, Theo will come up to me and go, ‘Oh no, Mommy, oh no,’” Brady said.

Theo’s mom thinks that COVID canceling playdates with other kids strengthened his bond with Benny.

For Halloween, Theo wants to be a skeleton.

As for what happens to Benny after the holiday, Theo’s mom wants to try to put him away, but it remains to be seen if her son will agree to that.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

