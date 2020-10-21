Voters should expect a delay in final election results

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Although many will be eager to see the outcome of this year’s Presidential Election, with a large number of people choosing to vote through mail-in ballots, there is going to be a delay in final results.

Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections Mark Finks says the final count will likely come later in the week.

“Election night will be an unofficial count, but it’ll be everything we’ve received up to that point,” Finks said. “And then Friday is when the electoral board will be able to go into more detail and release more numbers at that point. The official count would come later after that.”

Finks says Harrisonburg has about 2,000 mail-in ballots still out, and it is possible some of them won’t make it back. To send them back, they must be postmarked by Nov. 3, or turned in in person by Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Finks says all ballots that are mailed in, and marked by election day, must be received by Friday, Nov. 6 at noon in order to be counted. And for those ballots already received, officials will begin to process them this weekend.

“The process basically is, we go through and validate the ballot to make sure that the ballot that was mailed back is someone that was on our voter rolls, they’ll check all the information to make sure it’s correct, then they’ll go through and scan all those ballots into the scanner,” Finks said.

According to Finks, officials will work on ballots this Saturday, Oct. 24, and next Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Any ballots not processed during those two dates, or that are received afterward, will likely be processed on election day, but if they do not finish then, they will be processed by the deadline on Friday, Nov. 6.

