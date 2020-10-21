Advertisement

Voters should expect a delay in final election results

“Election night will be an unofficial count, but it’ll be everything we’ve received up to that point,” Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections, Mark Finks, says.
Large number of mail-in ballots to cause delay in final election results.
Large number of mail-in ballots to cause delay in final election results.(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Although many will be eager to see the outcome of this year’s Presidential Election, with a large number of people choosing to vote through mail-in ballots, there is going to be a delay in final results.

Harrisonburg’s Director of Elections Mark Finks says the final count will likely come later in the week.

“Election night will be an unofficial count, but it’ll be everything we’ve received up to that point,” Finks said. “And then Friday is when the electoral board will be able to go into more detail and release more numbers at that point. The official count would come later after that.”

Finks says Harrisonburg has about 2,000 mail-in ballots still out, and it is possible some of them won’t make it back. To send them back, they must be postmarked by Nov. 3, or turned in in person by Nov. 3 at 7:00 p.m.

Finks says all ballots that are mailed in, and marked by election day, must be received by Friday, Nov. 6 at noon in order to be counted. And for those ballots already received, officials will begin to process them this weekend.

“The process basically is, we go through and validate the ballot to make sure that the ballot that was mailed back is someone that was on our voter rolls, they’ll check all the information to make sure it’s correct, then they’ll go through and scan all those ballots into the scanner,” Finks said.

According to Finks, officials will work on ballots this Saturday, Oct. 24, and next Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Any ballots not processed during those two dates, or that are received afterward, will likely be processed on election day, but if they do not finish then, they will be processed by the deadline on Friday, Nov. 6.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

200+ Harrisonburg voters register during extension deadline

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:46 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
The city is still waiting on some mail-in registrations, but as of Friday, the city's director of elections said Harrisonburg has just over 26,000 registered voters.

Politics

MBU professor discusses redistricting commission referendum on 2020 ballot

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:33 PM EDT
|
By Chelsea Church
Virginians have the opportunity to have a say in the way districts are drawn in the state by voting on a referendum on the 2020 ballot.

Politics

Virginia voter registration portal restored after fiber cut caused outage

Updated: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT
|
By Adrianna Hargrove, NBC12
According to The Virginia Information Technology Agency, a fiber cut caused the voter registration portal to experience an outage.

Politics

JMU assistant professor reacts to Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 6:07 PM EDT
|
By Benjamin Beddoes
Wednesday was the first and only vice presidential debate for the upcoming election between Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence.

Latest News

Politics

Luray political candidates attend forum to discuss goals

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 3:05 PM EDT
|
By John Hood
Local candidates on the ballot this election day will meet at the W. Luray Recreation Center to better inform the community on what they hope to do for the future of Luray.

Politics

The deadline to register to vote in Virginia is Tuesday, Oct. 13

Updated: Oct. 8, 2020 at 11:56 AM EDT
|
By Courtney Guiry
If you have not registered yet, you have until Tuesday, and can do so by filling out an application online or in person at the Harrisonburg City Hall.

National

Pence: We'll have vaccine in record time

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 9:54 PM EDT
Pence says a coronavirus vaccine will be hear "in unheard of time."

Politics

Local experts react to President Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 10:59 AM EDT
|
By Simone McKenny
The president confirmed his coronavirus diagnosis less than a week ago and a number of things have taken place since then.

Politics

Preparations underway in Salt Lake City for only vice presidential debate before elections

Updated: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:55 AM EDT
|
By Katey Roshetko
Candidates will be separated by 12 feet and plexiglass barriers have been installed around the podiums.

Politics

Harrisonburg registrar explains common mistakes on mail-in ballots

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
|
By Cayley Urenko
When voting in-person, if there is a mistake, like checking an extra box on the ballet, the machine will kick it out, but that won’t happen for by-mail voters.