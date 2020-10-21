Waynesboro High School phase one construction almost done

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Phase one of the Waynesboro High School project is almost complete, and just in time for students as some start to return to the classroom for additional support.

Crews have been working hard for two years to complete the $14 million project. It’s a mix of renovated space and new construction.

Education 20 years ago was very different according to Waynesboro High School Principal Bryan Stamm.

“You sit in rows, you look at the teacher and the teacher speaks, you take your notes, you do your assignment and you go about your day,” said Stamm.

He says education in the 21st century is more flexible and interactive.

“As opposed to teachers putting notes on the board, part of the idea is why can’t we let students put their work on the board from their seat with their computer,” Stamm stated.

Phase one of the Waynesboro High School project supports that 21st-century kind of learning.

When students left school back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic the school looked very different.

“We still had wood walls up. We still had construction dust everywhere,” said Stamm.

But many are now back to brand new classrooms with fresh furniture and updated technology.

“And totally different room locations,” Stamm said. “So for them, it’s like being a freshman again. It’s a whole new learning experience.”

Where the “little gym” once stood is now a weight room, multipurpose room, and new restrooms. There’s a Green Room and Scene Shop connected to the auditorium. And, a first-floor Media Center is more accessible. Stamm says the kids have a nice place.

“To feel that there’s been an investment in them. Not just for their education but just for... this is their home away from home so we want them to feel that way during the day,” said Stamm.

Phase one is expected to be done by November 1. There are two more phases planned for some time in the future that involves a new science and math addition and a new gymnasium.

