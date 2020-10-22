Advertisement

Anonymous woman pays off day’s worth of birthday cakes in memory of son

By WJAR Staff
Oct. 22, 2020
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) - An anonymous woman from Rhode Island, who lost her son a year ago, spread positivity and love to others by paying off several children’s birthday cakes that had been ordered from a pastry shop.

On Sunday, Renee Smith went to pick up the birthday cake she had preordered for her son Connor’s 6th birthday. She soon found the cake from Borrelli’s Pastry Shop in Coventry, Rhode Island, had already been paid for.

Assistant manager Liya Harrison, 19, was working at the pastry shop that day. She says a woman came in, saying she lost her son about a year ago and “wanted to spread positivity.” She paid for all three children’s birthday cakes that had been set for pick up that day.

“I was in shock at first. I really didn’t know what to say. I think I asked her did she give any information about her son or anything that I can say thank you,” Smith said.

Harrison says the woman wished to remain anonymous.

“It was definitely an inspiration for me and the other girls here,” Harrison said. “It was really emotional. I was sad when she said it because I didn’t know what to say, but when she said she wanted to pay and help another family, that made me happy.”

The anonymous act of kindness resonated with Smith. She told her son where the cake came from when she returned home and posted about the gesture on Facebook.

“I can’t imagine the feeling this woman had, the pain you go through losing a child, and then. to do something like this for somebody else and to give for somebody else, it was a little overwhelming and emotional,” she said.

News

Gov. Northam signs new laws supporting COVID-19 response, reform policing

Updated: 3 hours ago
Governor Ralph Northam announced he has signed 16 new laws and proposed changes to five bills that will support the state’s ongoing COVID-19 response and advance criminal justice reform. Last week, the Virginia House passed eight bills during its special session, which were then sent to the governor’s desk. [ Virginia House passes COVID-19 relief, justice reform legislation ] Governor Northam signed the following laws to support COVID-19 response and recovery efforts: House Bill 5041 (Delegate Head) and Senate Bill 5042 (Senator Kiggans) require the Board of Health to establish protocols related to a safe nursing home, hospice, and nursing facility visits. House Bill 5048 (Delegate Sickles) and Senate Bill 5090 (Senator Dunnavant) provide additional clarity to the Virginia Department of Health regarding the publication of disease outbreak data. House Bill 5093 (Delegate Watts) and Senate Bill 5117 (Senator Deeds) allow a $500 civil penalty for violations of a Governor’s Executive Order, instead of the Class 1 misdemeanor currently dictated by Virginia Code. House Bill 5047 (Delegate Murphy) strengthens Virginia’s anti-price gouging laws during declared states of emergency. Senate Bill 5039 (Senator Marsden) establishes a formal program for the purchase and distribution of personal protective equipment during a public health threat. House Bill 5087 (Delegate Tran) extends the date by which the Virginia Employment Commission is required to establish and implement a short-time compensation program and removes the program’s sunset clause. Senate Bill 5083 (Senator McClellan) requires Virginia school boards to publicly post their plans and strategies for mitigating the spread of COVID-19. Senate Bill 5017 (Senator Boysko) grants the Commonwealth the ability to establish and enforce health standards at local correctional facilities used by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement or other federal agencies. Governor Northam signed the following laws to reform criminal justice and policing: House Bill 5098 (Delegate Askew) increases the penalty for falsely summoning or giving false reports to law enforcement officers due to an individual’s race, religious conviction, gender, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, color, or national origin. House Bill 5072 (Delegate Lopez) and Senate Bill 5024 (Senator Lucas) allow the Attorney General to open investigations related to a suspected “pattern or practice” of misconduct among law enforcement officers. House Bill 5062 (Delegate Mullin) and Senate Bill 5033 (Senator Surovell) restore the practice of requiring judges to dismiss charges when both parties (prosecution and defense) agree. Governor Northam proposed changes to the following bills: House Bill 5046 (Delegate D. Adams) and Senate Bill 5080 (Senator Barker) expand Medicaid coverage of telemedicine care. Governor Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage. House Bill 5115 (Delegate Price) expands eviction protections for Virginians who experienced a loss of wages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Northam added an emergency clause to make this legislation effective immediately upon passage. House Bill 5058 (Delegate Hope) and Senate Bill 5029 (Senator Lucas) prohibit law enforcement from initiating traffic stops in certain instances. Governor Northam amended this legislation to ensure law enforcement can initiate a traffic stop when an individual is driving at night without the use of both headlights and/or without the use of both break lights.