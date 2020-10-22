Advertisement

Augusta County receives $600K for substance abuse program

Augusta District Courts Building.
Augusta District Courts Building.
By Patrick Huddleston, NBC29
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County will receive $600,000 of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Justice to support the Litter Control program, which is designed to help low-level substance abusers.

The two-year-old program has low-level, low-risk offenders picking up litter in the county. The program is designed for use instead of a charge and/or jail time in exchange for some structure and accountability in the offender’s life. Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Tim Martin says the program has really worked well.

“A lot of the folks that we’ve had in our program have previously not had work modeled to them at home. So now they’re coming in, they are getting there in the morning, they’re working a day’s work, and they realize the satisfaction in that,” Martin said. “We’ve seen a lot of folks who have turned their lives around.”

The money will be received over a three-year period to be used for hiring employees, equipment, and treatment services necessary to help implement the program and keeping it running.

