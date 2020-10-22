Advertisement

Credit scores are up despite pandemic

FICO credit score averages.
FICO credit score averages.(whsv)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, local banks are reporting their clients are doing well overall, many of them buying homes and cars.

The Fair Isaac Corporation reports the average FICO credit score has held steady at 711 since July, which was up from 708 in April and 706 a year earlier.

Mark Hanna, President and CEO of F&M Bank, said many people made smart lifestyle decisions to save money.

“A lot of people put more money into cash, they sold assets, they deleveraged, they paid off credit cards bills, many of them downsized cars,” Hanna said. “What’s happened throughout the country is just a huge influx of cash.”

And he said stimulus packages have also been a big help.

“Banks have been coming to the table with a lot of loan deferrals, some mortgages, car loans, business loans have deferred for principle and interest payments frequently anywhere from 30 days to 6 months,” Hanna added.

But Hanna said a lot of issues have been pushed back, and it will be hard to tell if people will continue getting by when stimulus and unemployment benefits stop.

“The question is, how bad is the economy going to get and when the stimulus goes away, how many folks can still continue to pay their bills?” Hanna said.

Sen. Tim Kaine said in a press conference Wednesday that a new stimulus package likely will not come until after the election.

“If nothing happens in Congress, I think most people feel we’re going to start seeing the effects late fourth quarter... and first and second quarter of next year,” Hanna said.

If people do have a more difficult time keeping up with their bills and credit scores go down, Hanna said banks may be able to work with clients to help figure out a way to get them what they may need. However, he said there will be limits to how much they can do.

“There’s also certain laws that we have to comply with that come out Washington. Certain things like fair lending that say if two people come to the bank with the same credit score, they should expect to get credit on the same terms,” Hanna said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

VSP: At least one injured in two-vehicle crash in Augusta Co.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Thursday evening.

Local

Staunton mourns the loss of mentor, teacher coach, Alphonso Hamilton

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
“People just flocked to him, all over,” said Staunton City School Board chair Kenneth Venable. “He was always ready, he never says no.”

News

Staunton mourns the loss of mentor, teacher coach, Alphonso Hamilton

Updated: 20 minutes ago
When asked to describe Alphonso Hamilton many in the Staunton community said, he was a father to everyone. “People just flocked to him, all over,” said Staunton City School Board Chair Kenneth Venable. “He was always ready, he never says no.” Alphonso Hamilton first came to Staunton more than 50 years ago. He started out as a teacher and coach at the former Booker T. Washington High School. Venable said he was a great coach and teacher but to Mr. Hamilton, education always came first. “It was very point blank with him, you didnt get the grades you don’t play,” Venable explained. Hamilton also directed a youth choir called the Al Hamilton Community Choir. “The choir gave everybody a chance to stand out anybody that wanted to sing a solo they were able to sing a solo,”said Paige Kier a former member of the Al Hamilton Community Choir. “You’ll find nobody that was as dedicated as he was. It’s hard to find a pianist, a director, because he wore all those hats,” said Rebecca “Cookie” Johnson, another member of the choir. Kier said Hamilton was someone who saw everyone. “He was a man that was in that was in the community. Not only did he coach basketball and teach, vice principal and choir director, he worked at the polls when there were elections,” Kier explained. Paul Vames met Hamilton throught the Staunton education system when they both led schools in the area. “He was a good mentor for all of us not that I’m, that much youger than he but I learned a lot from Mr. Hamilton I think a lot of us did," Vames explained. Hamilton leaves behind not only his wife and children, but a community that will forever be touched by his guidance.

News

Despite alleged voter suppression, turnout is high

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Stan Maclin with the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg says that despite these allegations of voter suppression, turnout at the polls has already been high.

Latest News

News

Evening forecast 10-22-2020

Updated: 41 minutes ago

News

Augusta County police are investigating stolen political signs

Updated: 45 minutes ago

News

SHD prepares for holiday travel

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Despite alleged voter suppression, turnout is high

Updated: 49 minutes ago
The pandemic has allowed for more time and methods of voter registration and voting for the upcoming presidential election, but there have been hundreds of reported voter registration lawsuits according to a count by the BBC. Stan Maclin with the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg says that despite these allegations of voter suppression, turnout at the polls has already been high. “I think over 41 million people have voted so far," he says. "I expect on that day there will be a good turnout...but there are still efforts to try to suppress the vote.”. Maclin says turnout is much higher than in 2016 and says with everything that has happened under the current administration, he is encouraging everyone to get out and vote. “Record numbers have registered. Record numbers have already voted. And it can’t do anything more than continue to... accumulate more in terms of numbers.” Maclin says he has great expectations for change in the presidential election. He also says he does not think there will be a clear winner election night.

News

One dead from single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Augusta Co.

Updated: 51 minutes ago
One dead from single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Augusta Co.One dead from single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Augusta Co.

State

Va. Dept. of Health website scheduled to be offline Oct. 31 for routine maintenance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health reported that routine maintenance will be conducted to its external website on Saturday, Oct. 31 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.