Despite alleged voter suppression, turnout is high

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The pandemic has allowed for more time and methods of voter registration and voting for the upcoming presidential election, but there have been hundreds of reported voter registration lawsuits according to a count by the BBC.

Stan Maclin with the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg says that despite these allegations of voter suppression, turnout at the polls has already been high.

“I think over 41 million people have voted so far," Maclin said. "I expect on that day there will be a good turnout...but there are still efforts to try to suppress the vote.”.

Maclin says turnout is much higher than in 2016 and says with everything that has happened under the current administration, he is encouraging everyone to get out and vote.

“Record numbers have registered. Record numbers have already voted. And it can’t do anything more than continue to... accumulate more in terms of numbers," Maclin said.

Maclin says he has great expectations for change in the presidential election. He also says he does not think there will be a clear winner election night.

