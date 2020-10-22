Fornadel focused on helping JMU win championships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Liam Fornadel’s focus is on winning at JMU.

The senior offensive lineman is perhaps the top NFL prospect on JMU’s roster. He could’ve potentially transferred to another school to improve his NFL Draft stock when the 2020 fall season was postponed at JMU and around the CAA but Fornadel stayed with the Dukes and is preparing to play in the spring of 2021.

“The professional level, it is what it is,” said Fornadel. “I hope I get that chance. But right now I am really focused on helping this team and really making an impact and just doing my job.”

Fornadel was a first-team All CAA pick in 2019 and earned first-team All-American honors from multiple publications. He is the unquestioned leader of JMU’s offensive line, a unit that should again be a strength for the Dukes in the spring of 2021 as James Madison tries win a CAA title and FCS National Championship.

“Winning the conference, winning the national championship are two of this team’s biggest goals," said Fornadel. "I would honestly say they are our only goals really.”

