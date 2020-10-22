Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority to begin sewer infrastructure project next week

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority (HRRSA) announced Thursday that the team will begin construction of its Blacks Run Interceptor Improvements Project the week of Oct. 26.

According to a press release from the HRRSA, the project will renew or replace some of the oldest sewer lines in HRRSA’s interceptor system. The project is being constructed to provide a higher level of environmental protection to the Blacks Run watershed.

Funding for the project, totaling $6,618,791, was provided by the Virginia Clean Water Revolving Loan Fund.

The portion of the work in Purcell Park to rehabilitate 3,000 linear feet of sewer line is being coordinated with the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation to avoid disruption of the park’s recreational uses. This portion of the project is expected to be completed in May 2021.

Another portion of the project consists of installing 3,700 linear feet of new replacement sewer line between Stone Spring Road to the west side of I-81 across from Ramblewood Park. Smaller sewer lines serving businesses on Beery Road will also be replaced to connect to the new sewer line.

This portion of the project is scheduled for completion in November 2021, and the public is advised to look for new signage concerning Bluestone Trail rerouting and traffic control concerning entrances to businesses along Beery Road as work progresses.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.