Advertisement

I-81 Advisory Committee to meet virtually Friday

Credit: WHSV
Credit: WHSV(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee will be holding a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.

Members of the public are invited to participate by joining the meeting online and submitting questions by phone.

You can stream the meeting and read the meeting agenda at Improve81.org, or you can click here.

The meeting agenda includes a designated time for public comment. Comments can be submitted by dialing 716-427-8269, followed by the PIN 845 948 751#. Comments will be taken in the order in which the calls are received.

Callers will be placed on hold until it is their turn to speak.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

VSP: At least one injured in two-vehicle crash in Augusta Co.

Updated: moments ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Augusta County early Thursday evening.

Local

Credit scores are up despite pandemic

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Despite being in the middle of a pandemic, local banks are reporting their clients are doing well overall, many of them buying homes and cars.

Local

Staunton mourns the loss of mentor, teacher coach, Alphonso Hamilton

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Simone McKenny
“People just flocked to him, all over,” said Staunton City School Board chair Kenneth Venable. “He was always ready, he never says no.”

News

Staunton mourns the loss of mentor, teacher coach, Alphonso Hamilton

Updated: 21 minutes ago
When asked to describe Alphonso Hamilton many in the Staunton community said, he was a father to everyone. “People just flocked to him, all over,” said Staunton City School Board Chair Kenneth Venable. “He was always ready, he never says no.” Alphonso Hamilton first came to Staunton more than 50 years ago. He started out as a teacher and coach at the former Booker T. Washington High School. Venable said he was a great coach and teacher but to Mr. Hamilton, education always came first. “It was very point blank with him, you didnt get the grades you don’t play,” Venable explained. Hamilton also directed a youth choir called the Al Hamilton Community Choir. “The choir gave everybody a chance to stand out anybody that wanted to sing a solo they were able to sing a solo,”said Paige Kier a former member of the Al Hamilton Community Choir. “You’ll find nobody that was as dedicated as he was. It’s hard to find a pianist, a director, because he wore all those hats,” said Rebecca “Cookie” Johnson, another member of the choir. Kier said Hamilton was someone who saw everyone. “He was a man that was in that was in the community. Not only did he coach basketball and teach, vice principal and choir director, he worked at the polls when there were elections,” Kier explained. Paul Vames met Hamilton throught the Staunton education system when they both led schools in the area. “He was a good mentor for all of us not that I’m, that much youger than he but I learned a lot from Mr. Hamilton I think a lot of us did," Vames explained. Hamilton leaves behind not only his wife and children, but a community that will forever be touched by his guidance.

News

Despite alleged voter suppression, turnout is high

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Caitlin Piemme
Stan Maclin with the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg says that despite these allegations of voter suppression, turnout at the polls has already been high.

Latest News

News

Evening forecast 10-22-2020

Updated: 42 minutes ago

News

Augusta County police are investigating stolen political signs

Updated: 46 minutes ago

News

SHD prepares for holiday travel

Updated: 47 minutes ago

News

Despite alleged voter suppression, turnout is high

Updated: 50 minutes ago
The pandemic has allowed for more time and methods of voter registration and voting for the upcoming presidential election, but there have been hundreds of reported voter registration lawsuits according to a count by the BBC. Stan Maclin with the Harriet Tubman Cultural Center in Harrisonburg says that despite these allegations of voter suppression, turnout at the polls has already been high. “I think over 41 million people have voted so far," he says. "I expect on that day there will be a good turnout...but there are still efforts to try to suppress the vote.”. Maclin says turnout is much higher than in 2016 and says with everything that has happened under the current administration, he is encouraging everyone to get out and vote. “Record numbers have registered. Record numbers have already voted. And it can’t do anything more than continue to... accumulate more in terms of numbers.” Maclin says he has great expectations for change in the presidential election. He also says he does not think there will be a clear winner election night.

News

One dead from single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Augusta Co.

Updated: 51 minutes ago
One dead from single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Augusta Co.One dead from single-vehicle crash Wednesday in Augusta Co.

State

Va. Dept. of Health website scheduled to be offline Oct. 31 for routine maintenance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Virginia Department of Health reported that routine maintenance will be conducted to its external website on Saturday, Oct. 31 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.