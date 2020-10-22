I-81 Advisory Committee to meet virtually Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — The Interstate 81 Advisory Committee will be holding a virtual meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 23.

Members of the public are invited to participate by joining the meeting online and submitting questions by phone.

You can stream the meeting and read the meeting agenda at Improve81.org, or you can click here.

The meeting agenda includes a designated time for public comment. Comments can be submitted by dialing 716-427-8269, followed by the PIN 845 948 751#. Comments will be taken in the order in which the calls are received.

Callers will be placed on hold until it is their turn to speak.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.