Multiple signs reported stolen in Augusta County

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Since August, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said there have been about 21 reports of stolen signs.

While they said there is not a specific area of the county that’s being targeted, a few of the most recent reports from Wednesday were along Cattle Scales Road.

Lt. Aaron Leveck said this type of theft is not uncommon during election season.

“Typically every election season and not just on a federal election, even local elections,” Lt. Leveck said.

Stealing a sign could result in a larceny charge. Anything under $1,000 would be considered a misdemeanor.

“In Virginia, your third or subsequent larceny charge after two previous convictions becomes a felony, no matter the value,” Lt. Leveck said.

The sheriff’s office encourages community members to report if they do have a sign stolen, either by calling the non-emergency number at (540) 245-5501. Another option is going to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office website.

“I would encourage people to report it,” Lt, Leveck said. “If we get a lead or catch somebody, they could be held responsible if we could link it to all the cases or a number of them. We’d be able to know the degree of the thefts in our community.”

Lt. Leveck said there are a couple of things you can do to keep your home from being a target, like keeping your yard well lit with outdoor lighting. Lt. Leveck said thieves may be less likely to target a yard that is well lit because they would not want to be seen.

He also suggests installing some type of camera system.

“It doesn’t have to be elaborate. There are all types of camera systems out there that are available,” Lt. Leveck said.

